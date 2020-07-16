Schnucks to require customers to wear face coverings

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Starting Monday, July 20, Schnucks will require all customers and associates to wear a face-covering while inside the store.

Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck said the change comes as a response to the spike in cases of COVID-19.

“From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we moved quickly to respond​ to the ever-changing environment ​and prioritize safety and cleanliness in our stores,” said Schnuck.

“We have been monitoring this situation closely, and given the escalating number of positive COVID-19 cases in the regions we serve, we believe requiring masks for teammates, vendors and, now, customers is in the best interest of public safety. We understand that there are a variety of opinions about masks, however, the CDC and other health experts are aligned on the benefits of facial coverings in reducing the spread of COVID-19.”

Stores will provide a complimentary mask per customer for a limited time while supplies last. Schnucks is also encouraging customers to limit store visits to one shopper per household when possible and to socially distance while inside stores.

Every store entrance will have signs informing customers of the facial covering requirement and directing those without one to request a mask from an employee at the store. Employees will greet customers at each entrance from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week and during designated senior hours, offering masks to those without one and sanitize shopping carts.

The grocery retailer chain is training teammates on protocols at store entrances and how to put up enough signs to communicate the requirement at all 113 locations. Schnucks Rewards​ customers will receive a notice about the updated face-covering requirement through an email. More information will be posted on the company’s website.

Exceptions will be made for young children and customers with medical conditions who are unable to wear a face covering.

