Second Peoria County woman dies from COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Health officials announced a second person has died from COVID-19 in Peoria County.

Peoria City/County Health Department administrator Monica Hendrickson said it was reported Friday that a woman in her 80s died from the virus. The woman was connected to the first death in the county, identified as a 91-year-old man who lived at Bickford of Peoria, a senior care facility.

Hendrickson said it was due to “close contact.”

In total, there are 68 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Tri-County area. There are 34 confirmed cases in Peoria County, 23 in Tazewell County, and 11 in Woodford County. A total of 41 beds are in use for those who tested positive or are awaiting results in four area hospitals.

Hendrickson also announced the launch of a new interactive feature that breaks down confirmed cases, tests, and other statistics for Peoria County. This can be found here.

The news comes as additional testing sites are opening in the City of Peoria next week.

CEO of Heartland Health Services Sharon Adams said the first location at 2321 N Wisconsin Ave, next to the former Kroger, will open April 21. The hours of the clinic will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

She also said the second location, at the Peoria City/County Health Department, will open April 25. It will be doing weekend hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Heartland Health Services is partnering with the Peoria Park District for the third location, due to restricted parking at the Heartland at Carver Clinic, will be at John H. Gwynn Jr. Park. This will offer both drive-up and walk-up testing. It will open April 27.