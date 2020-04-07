Senior living facilities ensure the safety of residents amid COVID-19 concerns

TRI-COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– Deaths related to COVID-19 in two Tri-County senior living facilities shedding light on the vulnerability of the elderly. Peoria and Tazewell Health Departments said they are in regular communication with numerous homes. The risk remains a constant concern for long-term facilities.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention has marked the elderly as a high-risk population to contract COVID-19. The Tri-County area has seen two senior living facility deaths in two days.

“We are doing everything we can in cooperation with our long term care community to protect [seniors],” said Communications Manager Sara Sparkman for Tazewell County Health Department.

Sunday a 91-year-old Peoria man died from COVID-19 while living at Bickford Senior Living. Monday a man in his 80’s died from the virus in East Peoria’s Generations at Riverview.

Statement from Riverview Senior Living The health and safety of our residents and staff at Riverview Senior Living is our highest priority and we have implemented all best practices in infectious disease protocol at Riverview. We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our residents and offer our sincerest condolences to their families. We are also concerned about the health and welfare of our residents who have been hospitalized. We take the threat of infection extremely seriously and we are working around the clock to protect residents and staff from this threat. During the COVID-19 outbreak, Riverview Senior Living has been in regular communication with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and the Tazewell County Health Department. Beginning on March 6, 2020, all staff and visitors to our home were pre-screened before they were allowed in the building. Access to our home has been strictly limited to essential healthcare workers and caregivers since IDPH issued their first order to limit access on March 13. In addition to health screenings at the start of each shift, employees are also screened every four hours. Riverview Senior Living is adequately stocked with personal protective equipment and all employees who work at Riverview adhere to the highest standards of infection control protocol and use personal protective equipment. Riverview also employs infectious disease specialists that we regularly communicate with. To help our staff during these stressful times, Riverview Senior Living has increased hourly wages by $2 over the course of the next thirty days. Riverview Senior Living is following strict isolation procedures in case any resident or employee becomes symptomatic. We rigorously adhere to all policies and procedures from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control to ensure the continued safety of our residents and staff. We sincerely sympathize with anyone who has been affected by this illness.

The executive vice president of Bickford Senior Living said caregivers are following strict guidelines to ensure the safety of residents.

“In all of the…across the spectrum of senior housing and long-term care, I think our care givers are the true heroes in all this,” said Alan Fairbanks, executive vice president at Bickford Senior Living. “What they’re doing each and everyday, you know, in many ways, they’re putting their life on the line.”

Both facilities have restricted visitors since March. Each saying the living centers are well stocked with personal protective equipment and are following CDC guidelines.

