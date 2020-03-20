Closings
Several local food pantries closing due to COVID-19

TAZEWELL, Ill. (WMBD)– Several local food pantries are closing in the Tri-County area according to the Tazewell County Health Department.

Five pantries have closed due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic:

  • Bartonville Christian Church 4900 Pfeiffer Rd., Bartonville 309-697-3160
  • Catholic Charities 1825 NE Adams St, Chillicothe 309.370.4393
  • Friendship Missionary Baptist 3828 N. New York Ave., Pekin 309-682-3014
  • Liberty Baptist Church 2105 Sheridan Rd/, Pekin 309-256-7709
  • St. Vincent DePaul-Pekin TEMPORARILY CLOSED, will reopen on Monday 3/23/20. Will deliver food to client’s vehicles 620 St. Joseph Place, Pekin 309-657-4459

More updates from the Tazewell County Health Department can be found on their website.

