Several local food pantries closing due to COVID-19

TAZEWELL, Ill. (WMBD)– Several local food pantries are closing in the Tri-County area according to the Tazewell County Health Department.

Five pantries have closed due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic:

Bartonville Christian Church 4900 Pfeiffer Rd., Bartonville 309-697-3160

Catholic Charities 1825 NE Adams St, Chillicothe 309.370.4393

Friendship Missionary Baptist 3828 N. New York Ave., Pekin 309-682-3014

Liberty Baptist Church 2105 Sheridan Rd/, Pekin 309-256-7709

St. Vincent DePaul-Pekin TEMPORARILY CLOSED, will reopen on Monday 3/23/20. Will deliver food to client’s vehicles 620 St. Joseph Place, Pekin 309-657-4459

More updates from the Tazewell County Health Department can be found on their website.