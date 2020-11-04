Sharon Healthcare Pines reporting 40 cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County health officials reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 in the county Wednesday, with 40 of those associated with Sharon Healthcare Pines.

The living facility is located on North Rochelle Lane and is near the intersection with West Reservoir Boulevard. According to the facilities’ website, it has 116 beds.

Three deaths in Peoria County and one in Tazewell County are the latest deaths tied to COVID-19, according to the health department.

In Peoria County, a male in his 90s and a resident of Christian Buehler Home, a woman in her 90s and a resident of Heritage Health Chillicothe and a female in her 80s not associated with a long term care facility have all died.

In Tazewell County, a woman in her 90’s and a resident of Generations at Riverview in East Peoria has died. This facility is currently experiencing an outbreak.

In Peoria County, there are 5,353 cases and 74 deaths, in Tazewell 3,199 cases and 61 deaths and in Woodford 869 cases and 19 deaths.

There is a total of 9,421 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area and 154 deaths.

