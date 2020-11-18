Six COVID-19 related deaths reported in tri-county area Wednesday, total now at 200

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County/City Health Department is reporting three additional COVID-19 related deaths in Peoria County and an additional three in Tazewell County.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the tri-county area is now at 200.

The Peoria County deaths were:

Two females, 80s, not associated with a long term care facility

One female, 40s, with co-morbidities, not associated with a long term care facility

The Tazewell County deaths were:

One male, 70s, not associated with a long-term care facility

One male, 70s, a resident of Generations of Riverview in East Peoria, currently experiencing an outbreak

One male, 90s, a resident of Amy’s Country Manor in Pekin, currently experiencing an outbreak

The department reported an additional 413 cases in the tri-county area Wednesday.

Peoria County reported an additional 197 cases for a total of 7,461. Tazewell County reported an additional 219 for a total of 5,167 and Woodford County an additional 33 for a total of 1,346.

The tri-County COVID-19 update states 70.21% have recovered and 27.62% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.62%.