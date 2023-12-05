PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is showing that COVID-19 hospitalizations are up in several local counties.

According to a Peoria County Health Department Facebook Post, Peoria County has reached the medium level for COVID-19 hospital admissions. The level raise came after 56 new COVID-19 hospitalizations were confirmed in the last week.

In addition to Peoria County, Tazewell, Fulton, Mason and Marshal Counties are all currently at the medium level of hospitalization according to the CDC’s COVID data tracker. It also shows that Knox County’s COVID-19 hospitalization level is high.

COVID-19 has a wide range of symptoms, including cough, shortness of breath, fever or chills, fatigue, headache, muscle or body aches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) encourages people to seek immediate medical care if they are experiencing:

Trouble breathing

Inability to wake or stay awake

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

Pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds, depending on skin tone

To prevent the spread of COVID the Peoria health department encourages anyone at high risk for getting sick to wear a mask when indoors in public, and to stay up to date on vaccinations.

People should also avoid others who have COVID-19 and stay home when they are sick or experiencing symptoms.