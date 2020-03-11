Special Olympics cancels state tournament because of COVID-19 concerns

TWIN CITIES, Ill. (WMBD) – The Coronavirus concerns are causing cancellations in the Twin Cities. The Special Olympics basketball state championship was supposed to be this coming weekend, but that is not the case.

Leaders want parents to know there are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus with any of the Special Olympics athletes. However, to ensure community members and players remain safe leaders thought it best to cancel.

At this time, there are no plans to reschedule. In a statement WMBD received from Special Olympics, Spokesperson Gina Fasolo says, “The most disturbing thing about canceling the events is the disappointment to all involved who worked so hard to prepare for the tournaments.”

The statement went on to say “It is extremely disappointing to all, especially the athletes. However, with regard to State Basketball and Unified State Basketball, rescheduling isn’t feasible.”

The championships are normally held at Illinois State University and Illinois Wesleyan University. Fasolo says, in addition to not knowing when the fear of the virus will subside, Special Olympics does not own the competition facilities, and therefore, cannot guarantee that a facility will be open on another date.