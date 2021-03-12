SPECIAL REPORT: The impact of COVID-19 on Central Illinois one year later

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — COVID-19 is now a common term, but one year ago, it was a mystery to most.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) said at the time it could cause fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and more.

“You could have the unintended tragic effect of spreading COVID-19,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker at the time.

Its been here for a year, spreading in the communities. The first case in Illinois was recorded on Jan. 24, 2020, and it was a matter of time before it reached the tri-county area, which it did on March 14, 2020.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said at that time, so much about the virus and the severity of its impact was unknown.

“The main tool that we had for individuals was [to] wash your hands,” she said.

Unity Point Health Peoria Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Samer Sader said the hospital quickly took action to learn how the virus worked, spread, and how to protect people.

“It took a real team effort and countless hours to change how we did business; how we took care of people every day,” he said.

Those efforts did not stop the virus.

“At our highest levels…we had over 200 new cases reported a day, over 1,400 active cases,” McKnight said.

So far in Illinois, there were more than 1.2 million cases. More than 20,000 people died.

“We were concerned that we were not going to have enough beds [or] ventilators,” said Sader.

Hope was on the horizon in the form of a vaccine.

“It was kind of like a football game where you know that the team that is behind is going to make a comeback,” said Sader.

By December, the first vaccinations were administered in Central Illinois.

“It was really a moment where I think the tide turned,” said Sader.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved three vaccines and more than 4.5 million doses are already in the arms of Illinoisans.

“It’s very important for us to keep our transmission low in our community,” said McKnight.

However, many residents are still waiting for the vaccine to become available to them.

“It all depends on vaccine production and distribution,” she said.

Health experts said the country could reach herd immunity later this year, which would change the world one dose at a time.