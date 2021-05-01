Stark County COVID-19 risk remains at elevated level

STARK COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Stark County Health Department is warning residents that the County remains at an elevated COVID-19 risk level Friday.

According to a press release from the health department, the Stark County COVID-19 risk metric is orange, which indicates there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the county.

The risk metric is intended to be used to help the public make informed decisions and promote healthy behavior.

Henry & Stark County Public Health Administrator Duane Stevens stated that the county is experiencing community spread of the virus.

“It is important our area understand how easily COVID-19 is actively spreading. Stark County is experiencing community spread of the virus, meaning that some people testing positive for COVID-19 are not able to pinpoint when or where they may have become infected. This is happening all over the county, not one particular area or town,” Stevens Stated.

The health department stated that there has been a spike in cases in the 29 years old and younger age group. They warn that younger people can not experience symptoms and pass the virus to those more at risk.

As of April 30, Stark County has had a total of 627 confirmed positive and probable cases of COVID-19.