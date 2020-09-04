Stark County has its first COVID-19 related death

STARK COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Stark County announced its first COVID-19 related death Friday.

The Henry & Stark Health departments stated that the individual was a man in his 80s.

Stark County Health Department Administrator Duane Stevens said in a statement that she is deeply saddened to hear about the county’s first COVID-19 related death.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of this first loss of one of our Stark County residents to this illness. Our hearts go out to the family and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved one and we send our sincerest condolences,” Stevens stated.

Stark County also announced that they have entered the Orange Risk level for COVID-19. Stark County’s Weekly positivity rate is currently 13%, over the states 8% metric trigger mark.

Stevens stated that some people in Stark County have not been doing all they can to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We have seen instances of general masking non-compliance by some individuals, businesses, and groups in congregate settings which can lead our current infection numbers. Contact tracing staff members have noted that they are often challenged in their efforts by some cases not being honest in disclosing all their close contacts. We have also seen a lag and delay in seeking testing by individuals with symptoms; as they are attributing them to other maladies such as allergies, stomach flu, sinus infections, etc.” Stevens stated.

There have been 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Stark County.

