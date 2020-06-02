State health officials announce 1,614 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,614 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
There are a total of 122,848 coronavirus cases reported statewide. The IDPH also announced 113 more deaths, bringing the statewide total to 5,525.
A total of 934,704 tests have been performed for the virus and the recovery rate remains at 92%.
