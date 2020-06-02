Closings
There are currently 49 active closings. Click for more details.

State health officials announce 1,614 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,614 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

There are a total of 122,848 coronavirus cases reported statewide. The IDPH also announced 113 more deaths, bringing the statewide total to 5,525.

A total of 934,704 tests have been performed for the virus and the recovery rate remains at 92%.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News