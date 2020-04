SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced 2,253 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 92 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total number of reported cases to 50,355 and total deaths to 2,215.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 14,478 specimens for a total of 256,667.

Watch Pritzker’s daily press conference here.