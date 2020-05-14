Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

State health officials announce 3,239 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHICAGO (WMBD) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 3,239 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Thursday.

This brings the total to 87,937 cases, including 3,928 deaths, a 138-person increase in deaths, across 99 Illinois counties.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 22,678 specimens for a total of 512,037. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate is 17%, the IDPH said.

Watch Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s daily update below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News