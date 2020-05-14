State health officials announce 3,239 new COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO (WMBD) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 3,239 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Thursday.
This brings the total to 87,937 cases, including 3,928 deaths, a 138-person increase in deaths, across 99 Illinois counties.
The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 22,678 specimens for a total of 512,037. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate is 17%, the IDPH said.
