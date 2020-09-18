Tazewell County COVID-related death reported in Tri-County update

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 71 new cases of the virus as well as the COVID-related death of a Tazewell County resident.

The 17th victim in the county was a female in her 80’s from Villas of Hollybrook in Pekin.

Peoria County reported 46 new cases for a total of 3,138 cases with 43 deaths. Tazewell County reported 22 new cases and one new death, putting their total at 1,510 cases with 17 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported just three new cases for a total of 386 cases with six deaths.

Collectively, the Tri-County update reported 5,034 cases with 66 deaths.

