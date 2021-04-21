Tazewell County Health Department hosting drive-through vaccine clinic

TREMONT, Il. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Health Department is trying to make it easier for residents to get vaccinated by offering a drive-through clinic.

Every Thursday-Sunday beginning April 22, from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. persons 16 and older will be eligible to receive a dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

No appointment or registration is required. Those attending the clinic must live and/or work in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford Counties in order to attend. Minors, ages 16 and 17, must be accompanied by a legal guardian.

The department also included the following information in a press release:

Valid state ID required

Wear appropriate clothing to receive a vaccine

16 & 17-year-olds can receive the Pfizer vaccine ONLY – it is FDA approved for use in that age range