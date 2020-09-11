Tazewell County hits COVID-19 warning level alongside 29 other counties

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell County joins the growing list of counties in the state that have reached the COVID-19 warning level, meaning they have a week to reduce the level of spread before tighter restrictions are implemented.

This marks the first week Tazewell County has been on the warning list and the second week for both Stark County and McLean County.

A county reaches the warning level when at least two of the following metrics triggers a warning:

New cases per 100,000 people. If there are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the county, this triggers a warning.

If there are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the county, this triggers a warning. Number of deaths. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly number of deaths increases more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

This metric indicates a warning when the weekly number of deaths increases more than 20% for two consecutive weeks. Weekly test positivity. This metric indicates a warning when the 7-day test positivity rate rises above 8%.

This metric indicates a warning when the 7-day test positivity rate rises above 8%. ICU availability. If there are fewer than 20% of intensive care units available in the region, this triggers a warning.

If there are fewer than 20% of intensive care units available in the region, this triggers a warning. Weekly emergency department visits. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly percent of COVID-19-like-illness emergency department visits increase by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

This metric indicates a warning when the weekly percent of COVID-19-like-illness emergency department visits increase by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks. Weekly hospital admissions. A warning is triggered when the weekly number of hospital admissions for COVID-19-like-illness increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

A warning is triggered when the weekly number of hospital admissions for COVID-19-like-illness increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks. Tests perform. This metric is used to provide context and indicate if more testing is needed in the county.

This metric is used to provide context and indicate if more testing is needed in the county. Clusters. This metric looks at the percent of COVID-19 cases associated with clusters or outbreaks and is used to understand large increase in cases.

Health officials said some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with:

College parties

Weddings

Large gatherings

Bars and Clubs

Long-term care facilities and other congregate settings

Travel to neighboring states

Spread among members of the same household who are not isolating at home

Counties currently reported at the warning level include:

Bond

Bureau

Cass

Clinton

Coles

Crawford

DeKalb

DuPage

Effingham

Greene

Grundy

Hancock

Henderson

Jackson

Jasper

Jersey

Lawrence

Madison

McLean

Monroe

Morgan

Pulaski

Schuyler

Shelby

Stark

St. Clair

Tazewell

Vermilion

Washington

Williamson

Counties are starting to report cases connected to schools. Officials said general transmission of the virus in the community is also increasing.

Public health officials are observing people not social distancing, gathering in large groups, and not using face coverings. In some counties, local law enforcement and states’ attorneys are not enforcing important mitigation measures like social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.

They also said some people refuse to participate in contact tracing and are not providing information on close contacts or answering the phone. They said some people are also waiting to get tested believing their symptoms are allergies or some other cause.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected