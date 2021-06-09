Tazewell County offering last of scheduled drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

FILE – In this April 20, 2021, file photo medical workers and volunteers administer the coronavirus vaccine at a drive-thru immunization clinic at an inn and RV park in Mora, N.M. New Mexico is the latest U.S. state to offer cash lottery prizes in a bid to increase vaccination rates. Vaccinated residents who register on the state’s new “Vax 2 the Max” portal can win up to $5,000,000 in cash, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Monday, May 31. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Health Department is offering a drive-thru vaccine clinic on June 9 and 10.

The clinic, held at the Tazewell County Health Department building, will be open 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each day and will offer the Pfizer vaccine available to persons 12 years or older.

These are the last days of drive-thru clinics in Tazewell County. Vaccines will be available, but drive-thru options may not according to a press relase.

Those attending must live and/or work in Illinois to attend. No appointments or registration are required.

Those planning to attend need to: