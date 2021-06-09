Tazewell County offering last of scheduled drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Health Department is offering a drive-thru vaccine clinic on June 9 and 10.
The clinic, held at the Tazewell County Health Department building, will be open 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each day and will offer the Pfizer vaccine available to persons 12 years or older.
These are the last days of drive-thru clinics in Tazewell County. Vaccines will be available, but drive-thru options may not according to a press relase.
Those attending must live and/or work in Illinois to attend. No appointments or registration are required.
Those planning to attend need to:
- Bring a valid state ID and provide aphone number
- Ensure to wear appropriate clothing to receive a vaccine
- Reach out to medical providers prior to scheduling the appointment
- Receive the vaccine at least 90 days after receiving any monoclonal antibodies (BAM IV infusion) or convalescent plasma as part of treatment for COVID-19