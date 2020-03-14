The Illinois Commerce Commission calls to halt utility shut-off and late payment fees amid COVID-19 concerns

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Illinois Commerce Commission has contacted investor-owned regulated utilities urging them to take steps to cease disconnections for non-payment, and to suspend the imposition of late payment fees or penalties, until May 1, 2020.

This is in response to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s call for a moratorium on water, natural gas, and electric service disconnections. Chairman of the Illinois Commerce Commission Carrie Zalewski said the commission will do everything within its power to make sure consumers continue to get essential services.

“The ICC is prepared to do everything possible within our authority to ensure consumers’ essential water, natural gas, and electric services remain intact for all Illinois citizens. We have already reached out to the utilities seeking confirmation that they have plans in place to prevent service disruptions, and to request that they stop disconnections and suspend late payment fees or penalties, until May 1, 2020,” Zalewski said.

The Illinois Commerce Commission said the disconnection of services for non-payment may disproportionately affect the elderly and persons with medical conditions and other vulnerable persons.

