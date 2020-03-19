The Salvation Army temporarily cancel services at the Peoria Child Care Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Salvation Army will temporarily suspend service at the Peoria Child Care Center in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The decision comes after Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford Counties declared an emergency declaration Wednesday. The Salvation Army said the center noticed a decrease in children attending because of the social distancing.

“While we are closed, we will be deep cleaning and sanitizing all of the rooms and items in the Day Care Center so we’ll be ready when we re-open,” said Rachael Cansino, Tri-County Social Services Director. “We will continue to monitor this evolving situation and communicate updates as they become available. Our goal is to be in a position to re-open as soon as we can.”

Parents with children in the program have been notified.

This story will be updated.