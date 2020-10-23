Three COVID-19 related deaths reported in Tazewell County

Tazewell County– The total death toll due to COVID-19 in Tazewell County has now reached 53 after three more deaths were reported Friday.

Administrators from the Tazewell County Health Department say a woman in her 60’s living at the Timber Creek Rehab and Health Care facility in Pekin passed away. A man and woman both in their 70’s not associated with long-term care facilities also died.

Data from the health department shows 40 news cases of COVID-19 in Tazewell County Friday. There are 47 new cases in Peoria County and 13 new cases in Woodford County.

In the tri-county area, 62 people are hospitalized with either COVID-19 or are believed to have the virus.