Three COVID-19 related deaths reported in Tazwell County Thursday

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three deaths were reported in Tazwell County Thursday as a result of the coronavirus. The death toll in the tri-county area has risen to 94.

All deaths were residents of long-term care facilities currently facing outbreaks. A white male in his 70s living at Timber Creek in Pekin, a white male in his 80s living at Villas of Holly Brook in Pekin and a white woman in her 80s living at Holly Brook in Pekin are all deceased.

Peoria County reported 28 additional cases for a total of 3,792 and 48 deaths. Tazwell County is now reporting 2,019 cases and 38 deaths and Woodford County 479 cases and eight deaths.

According to the health department, 85.6% of individuals have recovered, 12.5% are at home isolating and .5% are currently being hospitalized.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected