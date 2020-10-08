Three COVID-19 related deaths reported in Tazwell County Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three deaths were reported in Tazwell County Thursday as a result of the coronavirus. The death toll in the tri-county area has risen to 94.
All deaths were residents of long-term care facilities currently facing outbreaks. A white male in his 70s living at Timber Creek in Pekin, a white male in his 80s living at Villas of Holly Brook in Pekin and a white woman in her 80s living at Holly Brook in Pekin are all deceased.
Peoria County reported 28 additional cases for a total of 3,792 and 48 deaths. Tazwell County is now reporting 2,019 cases and 38 deaths and Woodford County 479 cases and eight deaths.
According to the health department, 85.6% of individuals have recovered, 12.5% are at home isolating and .5% are currently being hospitalized.
