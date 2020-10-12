Three new COVID-19 deaths in Tri-County area over the weekend

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update reported three new COVID-related deaths as well as 209 new cases of the virus.

Tazewell County reported two deaths. Both victims were women in their 80s and residents of Timber Creek Rehab and Health Care. According to the report, the facility is currently experiencing an outbreak.

Peoria County reported one death. The victim was a man in his 70s and was not a resident of a long-term care facility.

Peoria County reported 122 new cases and one new death, bringing the county’s total to 3,954 cases with 51 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 70 new cases and two new deaths for a total of 2,147 cases with 44 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 17 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 499 with eight deaths.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 6,600 cases with 103 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update shows 85.9% have recovered. 11.9% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 0.6%.

