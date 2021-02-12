Tri-county area reporting 119 additional cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — COVID-19 numbers continue to climb in the tri-county area as the health department announced Friday, Feb. 12, there were 33,216 cases in the area and 541 deaths.

Four deaths were reported in Tazwell County: two females in their 90s and residents of Pekin Manor, a female in her 50s and a resident of Lakeside Rehab and Healthcare in East Peoria and a male in his 90s.

In Peoria County, there are now 16,482 cases of COVID-19 and 247 deaths.

Tazewell County now has 13,145 cases of COVID-19 and 231 deaths and Woodford County 3,589 cases and 63 deaths.

Currently, 95% of those with COVID-19 have recovered, up 2% from the day before. Four percent of the population is at home isolating and .07% are currently hospitalized.