Tri-county area reporting 131 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 131 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday, May 5.

Four deaths were also reported. Three were in Peoria County: a female in her 50s, a male in his 50s with comorbidities and a female in her 70s with comorbidities. One was in Tazewell County; a female in her 60s.

Peoria County reported 61 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 22,851 with 323 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 47 new cases for a total of 16,667 with 270 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 23 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,728 with 83 deaths.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 44,246 cases with 676 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 96% have recovered and 2% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.23%.