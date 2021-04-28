Tri-county area reporting 217 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 217new and probable cases in the area Wednesday.

Peoria County reported 151 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 22,325 with 314 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 42 new cases for a total of 16,388 with 261 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 24 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,593 with 78 deaths.

There were three COVID-19 related deaths reported in the tri-county area. Peoria County Health Department reported one death, and Tazewell County reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 43,089 cases with 650 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 95% have recovered and 3% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.25%.

Communications Manager Sara Sparkman said the 20,000th COVID-19 vaccine was given at TCHD clinics Wednesday at 2:44 p.m. Jeremy Garcia was the recipient.