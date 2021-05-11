Tri-county area reporting 63 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 63 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday.

Three deaths were reported in Peoria County and one in Tazewell County.

Peoria County reported 32 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 23,129 with 333 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 31 new cases for a total of 16,839 with 276 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 0 new cases, meaning the county’s total cases stayed the same at 4,769 with 84 deaths.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 44,737 cases with 693 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 96% have recovered and 2% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.20%.