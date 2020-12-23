PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — COVID-19 cases are up by 274 and five additional deaths were reported Wednesday.
Peoria County reported one death:
- Female in her 80s, University Rehab
Tazewell County reported four deaths:
- Female in her 70s, resident of Lakeside Rehab in East Peoria, currently experiencing an outbreak
- Male in his 80s, resident of Lakeside Rehab in East Peoria, currently experiencing an outbreak
- Male in his 90s, resident of Hallmark Healthcare in Pekin, currently experiencing an outbreak
- Female in her 90s
In Peoria County, there are 12,426 reported cases of COVID-19 and 176 deaths. Tazewell County reported 9,645 cases and 149 deaths and Woodford County 2,653 cases and 42 deaths.
Collectively there are 24,724 cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area and 367 deaths.
Latest Headlines
- Blood test for cancer recurrence aims to cover more patients
- Unit 5 schools to receive $1 million for onsite COVID-19 testing
- ‘My mom’s worth it’: US holiday travel surges despite outbreak
- Tri-county area reports 5 deaths, 274 additional cases of COVID-19
- Mom who tested positive for coronavirus days before giving birth dies before holding baby, family says