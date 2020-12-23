Tri-county area reports 5 deaths, 274 additional cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — COVID-19 cases are up by 274 and five additional deaths were reported Wednesday.

Peoria County reported one death:

Female in her 80s, University Rehab

Tazewell County reported four deaths:

Female in her 70s, resident of Lakeside Rehab in East Peoria, currently experiencing an outbreak

Male in his 80s, resident of Lakeside Rehab in East Peoria, currently experiencing an outbreak



Male in his 90s, resident of Hallmark Healthcare in Pekin, currently experiencing an outbreak



Female in her 90s

In Peoria County, there are 12,426 reported cases of COVID-19 and 176 deaths. Tazewell County reported 9,645 cases and 149 deaths and Woodford County 2,653 cases and 42 deaths.

Collectively there are 24,724 cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area and 367 deaths.