Tri-County COVID-19 update: 58 new cases, one new death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update showed 58 new cases and an additional COVID-19-related death in Woodford County.

Chief Health Strategist Diana Scott said the victim was a man in his 50s. She said he was not a resident of a long term care facility.

Peoria County reported 33 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 2,224 with 36 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 22 new cases for a total of 981 with nine deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported three new cases and one new death, bringing the county’s total cases to 250 with four deaths.

Collectively, the Tri-County health departments reported a total of 3,455 cases with 49 deaths.

The Tri-Counties are reporting that 64% have recovered. 32.8% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 1.8%.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected