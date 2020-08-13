Tri-County COVID-19 update: 77 new cases, one death in Tazewell County

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 77 new cases of the virus and another death in Tazewell County, marking the fourth COVID-related death in a row this week.

Tazewell County Health Department spokesperson Sara Sparkman said the victim was a male in his 80’s with underlying health conditions.

In Peoria County, officials reported 38 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,753 with 34 deaths. Woodford County had three new cases, putting the total number of cases up to 175 with three deaths. Finally, with the additional death in Tazewell County, officials reported 36 new cases for a total of 612 cases with nine deaths.

Collectively, the Tri-Counties are reporting 2,540 cases with 46 deaths. The recovery rate sits at 61.7% and 34.8% of residents are self-isolating at home. 1.7% of residents are hospitalized.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected