Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 27 new cases

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Health Departments from Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford County reported 27 new cases of COVID-19.

Peoria County reported 950 total cases with 30 deaths. Tazewell County reported 258 total cases with 8 deaths while Woodford County reported 68 total cases with three deaths. Collectively, the total cases in the Tri-Counties are 1,276 with 41 deaths.

In total, 68.7% of cases have recovered. 26.1% are self-quarantining at home and 2% are currently hospitalized.

This story was generated by WMBD intern Damon Breitbarth.

