Tri-County COVID-19 update reports 102 new cases

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Reports show a significant spike in the Tri-Counties with 102 new positive cases and a lower recovery rate.

Thursday’s report shows Peoria County having the largest contribution to the total number of cases with 75 new cases for a total of 1,176 cases in the county with 31 deaths. Tazewell County reported 21 new cases in the county for a total of 322 cases with eight deaths. Finally, Woodford County added six new cases, bringing their total to 86 cases with three deaths.

The total number of cases in the Tri-Counties is 1,584 cases with 42 deaths. The recovery dipped to 64.7%. The percentage of those who are isolating at home is 30.8% with 1.8% hospitalized in the state.

