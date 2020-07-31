FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Today’s Tri-County COVID-19 update reports 90 new cases bringing the total number of reported cases up to 1,674.

Friday’s report shows Peoria has 74 new cases, bringing their total number of cases to 1,250, Tazewell County is reporting 13 new cases, bringing their total number of cases to 335, and Woodford County is reporting three new cases, bringing their total number of cases up to 89.

Public Health Administrator of the Peoria City/County Health Department Monica Hendrickson clarified some information on the Illinois Department of Public Health blue and orange warning zones.

“The transition into ‘orange’ last week (on July 24) was based on moving towards two metrics: the case rate and the percentage of COVID-19-like illness in Emergency Departments. Between last week and this week, reporting of COVID-19-like illnesses in our Emergency Departments stayed stable from the prior week; it did not get better or worse. While this may seem like good news, I would hesitate to say this is good news because we are still seeing a significant increase in positive cases. Of the eight metrics that counties are assessed on by IDPH, Peoria County is currently in ‘warning’ for one out of eight of those metrics. Peoria County should still be doubling down on preventative measures such as wearing our masks, maintaining social distance, and washing our hands frequently.”

Monica Hendrickson, Public Health Administrator – Peoria City/County Health Department

There were no new COVID-19 related deaths in the Tri-County area, keeping the number at 42.

More detailed information can be found at the Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford county health department websites.

