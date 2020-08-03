Tri-County COVID-19 update reports one new death, 87 new cases in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Officials in Peoria County confirmed one new COVID-19-related death and 87 new positive cases in the daily Tri-County COVID-19 report.
Peoria County officials said the victim was a female in her 70s. They said the victim was not a resident of a long term healthcare facility.
With 87 new cases and a new death, Peoria County is reporting 1,337 cases with 32 deaths. Tazewell County is reporting 55 new cases for a total of 390 cases and eight deaths. Finally, Woodford County is reporting 11 new cases, bringing their total cases to 100 with three deaths.
The total number of cases in the Tri-Counties is 1,827 with 43 deaths. The recovery rate fell to 58.2% over the weekend. 37.4% of those tested ate self-isolating at home while 2% are hospitalized.
