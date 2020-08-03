Tri-County COVID-19 update reports one new death, 87 new cases in Peoria

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Officials in Peoria County confirmed one new COVID-19-related death and 87 new positive cases in the daily Tri-County COVID-19 report.

Peoria County officials said the victim was a female in her 70s. They said the victim was not a resident of a long term healthcare facility.

With 87 new cases and a new death, Peoria County is reporting 1,337 cases with 32 deaths. Tazewell County is reporting 55 new cases for a total of 390 cases and eight deaths. Finally, Woodford County is reporting 11 new cases, bringing their total cases to 100 with three deaths.

The total number of cases in the Tri-Counties is 1,827 with 43 deaths. The recovery rate fell to 58.2% over the weekend. 37.4% of those tested ate self-isolating at home while 2% are hospitalized.

