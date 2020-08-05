Tri-County COVID-19 update shows 127 new positive cases

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 127 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wednesday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 80 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,432 with 32 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 32 new cases for a total of 436 with eight deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 15 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 123 with three deaths.

Collectively, the Tri-Counties reported a total of 1,991 cases with 43 deaths. The Tri-Counties are reporting a 64% recovery rate. 32.1% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 1.7%.

