Tri-County COVID-19 update shows 36 new cases

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 36 new cases were reported in the Tri-Counties since Monday, though with more testing came a higher recovery rate.

Peoria County reported 25 new positive cases for a total of 1,056 cases with 31 deaths. Tazewell County reported nine new cases, putting the total number of cases up to 288 with eight deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported two new cases, leaving the county at 77 cases overall with three deaths.

Collectively, Tri-County officials reported a total of 1,421 cases with 42 deaths. They said the recovery rate sits at 66.3% and 28.6% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate remained at 2%.

