Tri-County COVID-19 update shows 37 new positive cases

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 37 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Tuesday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 15 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,352 with 32 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 14 new cases for a total of 404 with eight deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported eight new cases, leaving the county’s total cases at 108 with three deaths.

Collectively, the Tri-Counties reported a total of 1,864 cases with 43 deaths. The Tri-Counties are reporting a 60.9% recovery rate. 34.8% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 2%.