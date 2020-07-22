Tri-County COVID-19 update shows increase in cases

Coronavirus

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Health Departments from Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford County reported a total of 1191 cases of COVID-19 with 41 total deaths. 

Peoria County has reported 884 positives with 30 deaths. Tazewell reported 239 positives with 8 deaths. Woodford then reported 68 positives with 3 deaths. 

In total, 22.4% of the cases are home isolating while 1.8% are hospitalized. 72.4% of cases have recovered and have been released from home and hospitalized isolation. 

There has been 1 death reported in the counties on Wednesday, July 22.

This story was generated by WMBD intern Damon Breitbarth.

