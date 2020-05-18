Tri-County health officials discuss COVID-19 experimental treatment

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Officials with the Peoria County Health Department announced the start of a new clinical trial on Monday.

The first shipment of Remdesivir, an antiviral medication that could shorten the duration of the COVID-19 virus, was received by UnityPoint Methodist in Peoria.

During Monday’s Tri-County press conference, a doctor from UnityPoint Health – Methodist said of the five patients currently hospitalized, none meet requirements for its use. That doctor, infectious disease specialist with UnityPoint, Praveen Sudhindra, went on to say one of the patients is too sick and the others are not sick enough.

“So the clinical trial data that has been published so far they used Remdesivir in patients who require oxygen or had evidence of ammonia due to COVID-19 […] Some criteria that exclude patients from getting Remdesivir if they had kidney failure or multi-organ failure,” Sudhindra said.

It is uncertain how long this trial will take, but Sudhindra said supply is limited. He said the hospital has enough to help three to six patients.

Officials today reported five total new cases: Two new in Peoria County, one new in Tazewell, and two new cases in Woodford. There are now 240 reported cases and 10 deaths in total.