Tri-county report showing 172 new cases of COVID-19, 8 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 172 new and probable cases in the area Monday.

Six deaths were reported in Peoria County, one in Tazewell and one in Woodford.

Peoria County reported 103 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 23,097 with 330 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 54 new cases for a total of 16,808 with 275 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 15 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,769 with 84 deaths.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 44,674 cases with 689 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 96% have recovered and 2% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.21%.