Tri-county report shows 1 death, 134 additional cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health Department reported an additional 134 cases of COVID-19 in the area Thursday, and one death.

The death was of a Peoria County man in his 70s.

In Peoria County there are currently 16,025 cases of COVID-19, 12,846 in Tazewell and 3,531 in Woodford County.

Collectively there are 34,402 cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area and there have been 523 deaths.

Currently, 93% of those who had COVID-19 have recovered, 6% are at home isolating and .1% are hospitalized.