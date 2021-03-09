Tri-county report shows 44 new cases of COVID-19, pop-up testing site scheduled in East Peoria

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Sochi Evans fills a syringe with a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Texas Southern University in Houston. Coronavirus cases are continuing to decline in the U.S. after a winter surge. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the country dropped below 100,000 on Friday, Feb. 12 for the first time since November 4. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 44 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday, March 9.

Peoria County reported 20 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 17,177 with 284 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 4 new cases for a total of 13,706 with 237 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 20 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,785 with 65 deaths.

The Woodford County Health Department reported one additional COVID-19 related death. The death was of a female in her 70s, a resident of Aposolic Chritian Eureka.

Peoria County is reporting one less death due to a record review and transfer to another county outside the tri-county.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 34,668 cases with 586 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 97% have recovered and 1% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.06%.

The State of Illinois is sponsoring a no-cost, one-day “pop-up” COVID-19 testing site in East Peoria.

The test site will be at the Par-A-Dice Hotel and Casino at 21 Blackjack Blvd, East Peoria on Saturday, March 13, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

This COVID-19 testing is open to all residents. Results will take one to two days. Insurance cards are encouraged, but not required.