PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An additional 61 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the tri-county area Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Peoria County reported 16,902 cases, Tazewell 13,433 and Woodford 3,664.

There have been 553 deaths in the tri-county area.

Currently, 97% of those with COVID-19 have recovered, 1% are at home isolating and .06% are hospitalized.