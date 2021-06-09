Tri-county report shows 9 new cases, 4 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported nine new and probable cases in the area Wednesday.

Peoria County reported four new cases, bringing the county’s total to 23,535 with 367 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were four new cases for a total of 17,135 with 291 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported one new case, keeping the county’s total cases at 4,862 with 97 deaths.IDPH announces 365 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths

Peoria and Woodford County Health Departments all reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 45,532 cases with 755 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 98% of people have recovered and .34% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.05%.