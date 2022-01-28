Tri-county reporting 9 COVID related deaths Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 536 new and probable cases in the area and nine additional COVID-related deaths Friday.

Of the six Tazewell County deaths, three were associated with outbreaks at Hallmark Healthcare in Pekin, Aperion Care in Morton, and Washington Senior Living.

In the last 24 hours, Peoria County reported 278 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 44,108 with 517 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 206 new cases for a total of 34,312 with 415 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 52 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 9,799 with 119 deaths.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 88,219 cases with 1,051 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 198,204 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.