Tri-County area reports more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 2,253 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday.

The additional cases are cumulative over the last four days.

Peoria County reported 1,196 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 41,161 with 490 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 818 new cases for a total of 32,031 with 398 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 239 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 9,054 with 115 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported two additional COVID-related deaths, Tazewell County reported 10 additional deaths, and Woodford County reported one additional death.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 82,083 cases with 1,003 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 197,096 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.