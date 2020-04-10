Tri-County reports six new COVID-19 cases bringing total to 45

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health Department has reported an additional six confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Tri-County area.

The health department said there are five new positive cases in Peoria County and an additional case in Tazewell County. This brings the total for Peoria County to 21, 17 for Tazewell County, and seven for Woodford County. There are 45 cases total.

Additionally, there are 14 ICU beds in use throughout area hospitals for those who have tested positive for the virus, as well as people who are under investigation awaiting results.