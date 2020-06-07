Tri-County sees a slight increase in COVID-19 cases overnight

TRI-COUTY, Ill. (WMBD)– Local health officials released updated COVID-19 case numbers Sunday, which show an increase in both deaths and positive cases. Overall, the Tri-Counties saw seven additional cases along with a singular death.
Peoria County is reporting 315 total cases with 11 deaths.
Tazewell County is reporting 80 cases and 6 deaths. The new death was not in a hospital.
Woodford County is reporting 23 cases and 2 deaths.
Total cases for the three counties come in at 418 and 19 corresponding deaths. That’s up from Saturday’s 411 cases and 18 deaths.
64.1% of people have recovered from the virus. 25.1% of people are at home isolating, and the remaining 6.2% are hospitalized.
