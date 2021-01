PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county area slowly inches toward 30,000 cases of COVID-19 as the area sees in increase of 200 cases on Thursday.

The total number of cases in the tri-county area is now 29,559.

One death was of a man in his 70s was reported in Tazewell County.

Peoria County is now reporting 14,628 cases, Tazewell 11,742 and Woodford 3,189.

According to the tri-county update, 89% of people have recovered, 9% are at home isolating and .18% are hospitalized due to the virus.