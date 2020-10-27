Tri-county surpasses 8,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — COVID-19 numbers in the tri-county area continue to climb as 8,103 cases have been confirmed, according to the health department.

Tuesday, the department announced two deaths, both in Woodford County. The first was a male in his 90s with comorbidities. The second a female in her 80s with comorbidities and associated with Heritage Health El Paso.

In Peoria County, there are 4,697 confirmed cases, up 59 from the day before.

Tazewell County is reporting 2,725, an increase of 48 cases from the day before and Woodford County 681 cases, up 25 from Monday.

The total number of deaths in the tri-county area is now 140: 66 in Peoria County, 57 in Tazwewell County and 17 in Woodford County.